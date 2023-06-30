Samaira Sandhu: Avenues are aplenty, one just needs to work with open mind

Computer engineer turned actor Samaira Sandhu feels working in regional and musical industry has helped her to find better opportunities and up her graph.

Actor Samaira Sandhu was recently in Lucknow

“We are in a great space where you can work anywhere and be relevant. When I do any regional film it’s not that I am working in a particular state and industry. It’s a big industry and one thing leads to another, which was not the case earlier. You can stay relevant while working in any industry be it Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi or even music for that matter,” says the Dhayam (2017) actor on her recent visit to Lucknow.

Last seen in a short film Aliya (2022) opposite Neel Bhattacharya, Sandhu says, “I shot for my first Hindi film, Bharateeyans in 2021, in the North-East, which will eventually release soon. Had I kept waiting since 2017 for a Hindi film, I wouldn’t have been able to survive here. Working in regional industry, doing music videos, modelling and digital work kept me afloat. So, now avenues are aplenty one just needs to work with open mind.”

Sandhu shares that her education has helped her a lot. “I was working for a tech company when I got offer for my Tamil film. Then, I got my Hindi film in the thick of pandemic where I played a Punjabi girl. My song Laazmi (2022) with singer Javed Ali did very well and I have recently shot a Hindi and Punjabi song with Babbu Maan in Georgia. There is another Hindi project which will hopefully be announced soon,” says Sandhu.

The actor has kept away from TV for now. “I have not explored it yet but will surely love to do a series or a reality show soon. Isn’t it great that everyone is getting to work everywhere!”

On her first visit to Lucknow she shares, “It was long pending in my to do list. I really relished the sumptuous food and was able to have a look at the city monuments during a quick drive. I have heard from my friends that several shoots are going on there, so I hope to be back for some project.”

