Confirmed: Aamir Khan's son Junaid to make movie debut with YRF-Netflix ‘David vs Goliath’ theme film Maharaj

Junaid Khan is making his acting debut with a Yash Raj Film project. Junaid, who is the eldest son of superstar Aamir Khan, will be seen in Maharaj, which will release on Netflix. (Also read: Aamir Khan says son Junaid Khan gave screen-test for Laal Singh Chaddha: 'But they said a new actor can't pull it off')

Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut soon.(PTI)

Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki with Rani Mukerjee.

A source also told Pinkvilla about the film, “Maharaj marks the beginning of a deep collaboration between YRF and Netflix. The two companies previously worked together on 'The Romantics,' a widely acclaimed docu-series delving into the history of Hindi cinema in India through the lens of Yash Raj Films. With Maharaj, they are cementing their partnership for a long-term association.”

Inspired by true events, Maharaj, is a David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role for the society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. 'The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society', a presser from Netflix reads.

Junaid is Aamir's son from his first marriage to Reena Datta. Aamir had another child with Reena, daughter Ira Khan. Aamir later married Kiran Rao, with whom he has son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran are now divorced as well.

YRF shared a post on Friday morning, teasing new projects. “Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon,” they wrote with the post. The second project announced by them is ‘character-driven’ thriller, The Railway Men, a four-part series starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan, which is directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail.

