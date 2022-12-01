Confirmed: Ajay Devgn to reunite with Rohit Shetty for Singham Again, fans declare it a 'blockbuster'

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the third instalment of their Singham franchise, titled Singham Again. The new developments were confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Ajay will be wearing his cop uniform reportedly once he is done with his upcoming film, Bholaa. Also read: Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn is in his deadliest avatar

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty previously worked on Singham and Singham Returns, as a part of the filmmaker’s cop universe. Singham was the remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name directed by Hari Gopalakrishnan. It completed 11 years this year.

Announcing the news of Singham Again, Taran Adarsh wrote on social media, “Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty - collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa.”

Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

Reacting to the update, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Singham is back.” “Great news,” added another one. Many also declared it a ‘blockbuster’ in advance.

Ajay recently dropped the first teaser of his next, Bholaa. He directed and acted in it. Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi. It has Tabu alongside Ajay Devgn.

Currently, Ajay is basking in the success of Drishyam 2. The-Abhishek Pathak’s directorial is the sequel to Ajay’s 2015 hit film, Drishyam. The film is currently ruling the box office ever since its strong start. It recorded the second-best opening weekend for a Bollywood film this year, and crossed ₹200 crore in gross worldwide collections in 10 days. The film's team hosted a success party in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Ajay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, in a cameo role. It has Ranveer Singh in the lead. Besides this, Ajay also has Maidaan where will play the role of a football coach.

