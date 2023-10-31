News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Congress leader defends Deepika Padukone for her "open relationship" remark at 'Koffee with Karan 8'

Congress leader defends Deepika Padukone for her "open relationship" remark at 'Koffee with Karan 8'

ANI
Oct 31, 2023

Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday lashed out at social media users for trolling actor Deepika Padukone for her "open relationship" remarks in the first episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.

Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday lashed out at social media users for trolling actor Deepika Padukone for her "open relationship" remarks in the first episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shrinate wrote, "What have we become? A couple sits together on a talk show and talks about their relationship, their marriage, their courtship. A young woman, who is a super achiever talks about her struggles with mental health - she actually emboldens many more to deal with this unspoken demon. A young man, no mean achiever either, talks about how he stood by her when she went through the trauma."

She lashed out at the trollers for the actor's "character assassination".

Shrinate wrote, "Instead of applauding their courage to speak about issues that we brush under the carpet as a society - they, especially the woman has become the subject of vicious trolling, character assassination and vulgar memes."

"Why can't people handle reality, why do raw human emotions make them uncomfortable, why does everything have to be candy flossed, why have people become this bitter, so full of hate, so inhumane and so judgemental? But the truth is that the hate which is peddled, makes no difference to people it's directed towards. Because hate and abuse comes from anonymous, insignificant people unhappy and angry with their own lives and anxiety," she continued.

She said that these trolls actually need affection and wished them to find love too.

"These same petty trolls will be the first to hound her for a selfie were they ever to cross paths - these folks actually need affection and I pray they find love too! Because love just doesn't make your world go round, it makes you a better human being And like she said don't make the mistake of thinking she is stoppable!" Shrinate concluded.

During the first episode of 'KWK 8' Deepika confessed, "There was no 'commitment' as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

This comment sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some admirers applauding her candour and others criticised her for her prior decisions. (ANI)

