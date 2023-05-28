EXCLUSIVE| The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reacts to Kamal Haasan calling it ‘propaganda’: Calling it that...

Sudipto Sen directorial The Kerala Story has been embroiled in controversy ever since its release. From bans on its theatrical release in some states to backlash from a section of the audience, including celebs, the film, which has amassed ₹200 crore, has seen it all. Actor Kamal Haasan has reacted to the controversy surrounding the film, which deals with religious and ideological conversions at its core.

“Propaganda films I am against,” Haasan said at a presser in Abu Dhabi, adding, “It’s not enough if you just write ‘true story’ at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true, and that (the film) is not true.”

Talking to HT exclusively, Sen reacts and says, “I don’t react to (such statements) Earlier I used to try and explain, but today, I don’t do that because people who called it a propaganda film, after watching it said it was nice. Those who didn’t see it are criticising it. The same way it was not released in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. These guys didn’t see the film so they think it is propaganda. There are very stupid stereotypes in our country... life has to be black or white, they don’t know life exists in the grey.”

Currently admitted in the hospital due to dehydration and infection due to the tireless promotions for the film post it’s release, Sen adds, “If BJP is liking the film, that doesn’t mean it’s their film. Not only BJP, but Congress and any other political party... internationally in 37 countries, people are liking it. Even if they have criticism, they are calling and discussing it with me. I don’t have any regrets for that. A person is indulging in propaganda by calling it a propaganda film without watching it and making his opinion. What else would the words be than hypocrisy or petty! I have stopped explaining to them.”

