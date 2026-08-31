Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor probes Prithviraj's encounter killings as Meghna Gulzar explores law vs justice

Kareena Kapoor will soon be back on the big screen. The makers of her upcoming film Daayra unveiled the film's trailer on Monday. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is inspired by true events and explores the complex relationship between crime, justice and punishment.

Daayra trailer

Daayra stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

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Daayra is a crime thriller that stars Kareena and Prithviraj as cops, DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar. The film is inspired by true events and sees Prithviraj's character dealing with a gang rape case. The trailer opens with a distressed woman looking for her daughter. Other glimpses show Prithviraj taking the accused juveniles to an isolated location and shooting them, showing it as an encounter later.

Kareena then enters the frame and questions Prithviraj about three other encounters he carried out in the past in self-defence. This sets Kareena's investigation into motion as she probes the encounter and Prithviraj's fight against the criminals accused of committing the heinous crime of gang rape.

The investigation is done, crime scene is recreated, and Prithviraj is warned. However, he remains unbothered, saying, "Again a family has lost their daughter." Kareena points out that one of the accused was going to turn 17.

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{{^usCountry}} Towards the end of the trailer, Kareena says that she works within the boundaries of the law. Prithviraj, however, argues against this, questioning how a juvenile who can commit such a heinous crime can be protected by the Juvenile Protection Law. The trailer leaves the audience with the question of whether justice can always be served within the boundaries of the law. About Daayra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Towards the end of the trailer, Kareena says that she works within the boundaries of the law. Prithviraj, however, argues against this, questioning how a juvenile who can commit such a heinous crime can be protected by the Juvenile Protection Law. The trailer leaves the audience with the question of whether justice can always be served within the boundaries of the law. About Daayra {{/usCountry}}

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Daayra is co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

In an earlier interaction, Meghna's father and lyricist Gulzar had confirmed that the film has no songs. With Daayra, Kareena will return to the big screen after a gap of two years. She was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in 2024. This is Kareena's first collaboration with Meghna Gulzar.

About Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has carved a niche for herself by bringing compelling real-life stories and issues to the big screen, often exploring them with nuance and sensitivity. Her filmography includes Talvar, inspired by the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case, Chhapaak, which brought acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's extraordinary journey to the screen, and Sam Bahadur, a biographical drama on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.