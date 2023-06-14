Dabboo Ratnani interview: Photographer recalls cops arriving during shoot with Varun Dhawan

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has created a mark for himself in the industry while also presenting new talents. With more than 25 years of experience in showbiz, the man has witnessed the rise and fall of superstars. But have you wondered how his journey has been so far? Dabboo himself revealed this during an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times. Also read: 'Hrithik Roshan got Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai because of my portfolio' says Dabboo Ratnani

Welcome to Hindustan Times, Dabboo. With over two decades of work experience, what would say has been your biggest takeaway from the industry?

Dabboo Ratnani has completed more than 25 years in Bollywood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dabboo: It’s a beautiful industry to be in but you cannot take away the hard work out of it. There’s a lot of consistency required. In the last 25 years, I have seen so many phases, we started with analogue films.

So many actors have come to the industry. There’s so much to learn and you have to evolve. You can’t take anything for granted basically. You have to stay on top of your game to stay relevant.

Celebrities talk about their struggle in the industry. What about yours?

Dabboo: Initially, I trained as an ad photographer. My go-to thing was to shoot brand campaigns with models and actors. My first assignment was a film. I was an assistant. At that time, photography wasn’t a profession that was looked up to. In those days there was chosen professions like doctor, engineers, and lawyers, which were respected. In the beginning, the respect wasn’t there. When I started photography wasn’t a great career option. Today it is an accepted profession. However, I didn’t look down on my choice, my job was to do my best. I enjoyed it from the first day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When I started photography wasn’t a great career option. Today it is an accepted profession. However, I didn’t look down on my choice.

Was it easy to begin with?

Dabboo: I was a lil bit of a task initially. You had to go to magazines, show them your work, and get work. Those days there was no internet or mobiles. It was just like approaching people and getting work for yourself. Magazines used to give me work. Today it is a lot more simple, if you are good at your work you get your fair share. It’s not like a lifetime of struggle.

Do you recall feelings from your first shoot?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dabboo: I assisted a photographer for four years. On weekends I used to do my practice sessions. I practised with aspiring models or my friends. Then I used to show it to my ex-boss and take suggestions. My first break was when I was still an assistant photographer.

Sanjay Gupta was making a film with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. He was going to Mauritius for 40 days. I approached Sanjay Gupta and told him why don't I come with you all and shoot for free, it would be a great experience for me. It was for the film Aatish.

In Mauritius, I clicked Sanjay Dutt. Those pictures were published in a magazine and my name was mentioned for the first time. That is where my journey started. More work started coming in.

You mentioned that you did it for free. What about the payments of those times? Was it better or fair compared to current times?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dabboo: Honestly, the shoots were more important than getting paid. Many times I did it for free and just to work with the actors. Magazines used to hardly pay at that time, negligible money. The only thing that fetched money was brand shoots. Money started coming in after Firoz Nadiadwala signed me.

Many times I did shoots for free and just to work with the actors. Magazines used to hardly pay at that time, negligible money

Which one shoot do you remember as the most difficult one?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dabboo: There used to be logistic issues when we were out for film publicity. Sometimes we were shooting in snow or hot desert. In those days, there used to be budget constraints. Most songs were filmed overseas and they used to fly me only and not anyone else like my assistant or crew.

Is there an anecdote with any celeb which was hilarious but you never shared before?

Dabboo: There has been a time when I wanted Varun Dhawan to shoot in an outdoor location. We were filming him for my calendar, walking on the streets of South Bombay near Horniman Circle.

Varun Dhawan in Dabboo Ratnani's 2014 calendar. (Photo: Dabboo Ratnani) (Dabboo Ratnani)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We had no permission. We just took the camera out and Varun was walking on the street. He was doing some crazy jumping and some kids were skateboarding in the middle of the street. All of a sudden, cops came. Varun told me, ‘For your shoots na…one day you will get me arrested. The concepts you come up with and what you make them do will get us behind bars one day’ (laughs).

Varun told me, ‘For your shoots na…one day you will get me arrested.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON