Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dabboo Ratnani says Kiara Advani didn't pose topless for calendar; he wanted to avoid vulgarity
bollywood

Dabboo Ratnani says Kiara Advani didn't pose topless for calendar; he wanted to avoid vulgarity

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has commented on the chatter around his seemingly topless photo of Kiara Advani for his 2021 calendar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Kiara Advani's shot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

Actor Kiara Advani ruffled some feathers with her picture for photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar, which appeared to show her posing topless on a beach. Kiara had attracted similar attention the year before that, when she seemingly posed topless behind a large leaf for Dabboo's 2020 calendar.

But in a new interview, the photographer said that he shot Kiara strategically, and made sure to not cross the line into vulgarity. Dabboo Ratnani also clarified that in the new photo, Kiara isn't topless.

He told a leading daily, “Yes, I have read what's being said online. But Kiara has not gone topless in my black-and-white picture that has emerged of late.” He added, "I tend to shoot in a particular way that leaves a lot to the imagination. I think too-much-sexy in your face gets vulgar. It is better to leave a certain intrigue.”

RELATED STORIES

Dabboo fielded allegations of plagiarism for his shot of Kiara last year, when photographer Marie Barsch took to Instagram to point out the similarities between their photos. Dabboo had responded by saying that the shot was inspired by one he created in 1992, so if anything, he'd plagiarised himself.

He wrote in a post, "Beautiful Tabu Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2002. This timeless and mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a little noise about Kiara Alia Advani’s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with a leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept and if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF. #loveandpeace. Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me 100! That’s all that matters."

Also read: Kiara Advani says 'eww' to creepy comment about her leaf photoshoot. Watch

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah, which has emerged as the most-watched Indian film on Amazon Prime Video. The war drama, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, starred Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiara advani kiara advani dabboo ratnani dabboo ratnani calendar dabboo ratnani
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jackie says he had 'no contribution' in bringing Tiger up: 'Was always away'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reveals producers asked him to 'sound dumb' in interviews

Anushka asks fans to 'think about others' before stepping out without a mask

Inside Neha Dhupia's surprise baby shower with Angad, Soha and Mehr
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP