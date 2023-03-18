Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel twin in ivory as bride and groom, Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra share pics

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot in Mumbai on Saturday. Actors Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra have shared a few pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. The bride and groom decked up in ivory-coloured outfits for the day wedding. Also read: Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar dance with Dalljiet Kaur at her sangeet. See pics

Dalljiet wore an ivory lehenga with a red dupatta for the Hindu wedding. She paired the look with diamond jewellery complete with a nose ring. Karishma shared a picture of them together on her Instagram Stories. She herself decked up in an orange lehenga and pearl jewellery and was accompanied by husband Varun Bangera, who was in a black suit.

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera and friend Ridhi Dogra at the wedding.

Ridhi wore a grey and peach lehenga to the wedding and shared pictures from Dalljiet and Nikhil's wedding ceremony as they took part in a few rituals. Dalljiet also fed sweets to Nikhil as part of a ritual.

Before the wedding, Dalljiet was joined by her industry friends Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar and Ridhi Dogra at her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Dalljiet was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot who recently participated in Bigg Boss 16. Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya along with her son Jaydon after the wedding. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and Shalin in 2014. She had announced the wedding in February with a picture of her and Nikhil striking a pose in bed. She had written along with it, "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2."

Nikhil also has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. One of them was spotted attending the pre-wedding celebrations in some pictures shared on social media. Dalljit also had both girls as part of her mehendi design. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.

