Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas talks about feeling 'less than' her: I want something else to my name

Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas, has shared that she sometimes feels ''less than'' her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Recently, Danielle and Kevin Jonas appeared on the LadyGang podcast where both of them opened up on how they feel. Danielle also added that she wants to have “something else” to her name when she compares herself to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra recalls 'magical' Caribbean holiday with Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas) Priyanka Chopra posed with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner in this old photo.

The three Jonas brothers and their partners

Danielle married Kevin Jonas on December 19, 2009. They are parents to two daughters--Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in 2022. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in 2019. They have two daughters, Willa (born in 2020) and another daughter born last year.

What Danielle said about Priyanka and Sophie

Speaking on the podcast last week, Danielle said, as quoted by Buzzfeed, “I am so different than him. It’s actually made it work even more because we’re not trying to fight for the fight celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. I feel like I am torn. Finding my place in it, because the two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, you know, and it's hard.”

Kevin too shared his thoughts

Kevin added, “I think everyone's listening [and] they're like, ‘No, not even close, what are you talking about?!’ But I feel that way too. Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It's like everyone has to find their place... No matter the situation, right? I think for us communicating, talking through it.”

Danielle opened up on how she feels

Danielle also shared, “It’s also that, like, I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you. And that's where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels, I don’t know... More than, or like, the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

What Priyanka had said about Danielle and Sophie

Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie have appeared in two Jonas Brothers music videos together, Sucker (2019) and What a Man Gotta Do (2020). In 2019, speaking with Elle UK, Priyanka said about Danielle and Sophie, "I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy."

