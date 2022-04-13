Darshan Kumaar: People who said The Kashmir Files divides communities, should watch it first

Darshan Kumar’s latest film, The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the most successful films to come out of Hindi cinema till date. And the actor says it’s a surreal moment for him.

“It’s turned out to be a people’s film,” he says, “They are supporting it. The support I received from them is just unmatched. My heart is filled with gratitude, the hugs and tears of people have shook me from within.”

The 35-year-old played the role of Krishna Pandit in the film, which has earned over ₹200 crore at the box office. Said to be a true account of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, it invited naysayers too, who alleged that the film was dividing communities.

The actor reacts, “This film is a brutally honest based on a true event. It is not against any caste, party or community. We always talk about humanity and justice. Our film shows what happens when there is no humanity. I will request those people to first watch the film and then decide. I have been getting messages from friends of different religions, they cry and talk about my performance. They said we brought the truth out.”

Asked how important this film was from his career’s point of view and Kumaar says it has been his most challenging role till date.

“Mentally, emotionally, physically. With all due respect to other professions, I believe acting is the most difficult job in the world, it requires strength and hard work. The casting director called me, and said Pallavi Joshi ji and Vivek Agnihotri ji wanted to meet me. They showed me the heart-wrenching stories of 700 families, I couldn’t speak a word after those videos. Then they gave me the script and said ‘we want to cast you as the lead’,” he concludes.