Darshan Kumaar recalls when Satish Kaushik screamed at him during Tere Naam, thought 'now he’ll remove me'

Actor Darshan Kumaar has recalled that he was 'dragged' into the audition of his first film Tere Naam when he was 'just 13 or 14'. He got selected in the movie that starred actor Salman Khan. The film was directed by Satish Kaushik. He also remembered being screamed at by Satish and thinking he would be removed from the film.

Tere Naam, released in 2003 also featured actor Bhumika Chawla opposite Salman Khan. It was a remake of the Tamil film Sethu (1999). Salman played the role of Radhe Mohan. Darshan essayed the character of Kanak Sharma, a college boy who was one of the three friends of Salman’s character.

In an interview with Indian Express, Darshan Kumaar said, "My first film was Tere Naam...Many of my friends were going for an audition. They asked me to come along. I was just 13 or 14 and in grade 9th or 10th, so I refused but they dragged me. I gave the audition and, quite unbelievably, I got selected. It was for Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam where I had to play a college boy named Kanak Sharma, one of the three friends of Salman Khan’s character. Since I grew up watching Salman’s films, it all seemed like a dream to me, as if a kid has entered some fantasy film. Imagine, you’ve always loved an actor, and suddenly you’re facing the camera with him."

On facing an obstacle for one scene, he added, "I remember, I got stuck in just one scene, where I go to watch a movie with my girlfriend and bump into this man. I kept banging him like a kid who does it deliberately. Satish sir screamed what I was doing and I started shivering, thinking that now he’ll remove me from the film. I took 3-4 takes for that, but finally managed it. After that it was smooth. I absolutely enjoyed working with Salman bhai. I was working with the best director. A guy who’s never been to any other city was travelling and shooting everywhere...my first scene took place in Hyderabad. It was a college scene where Salman comes and saves me from some goons who are hitting me."

Meanwhile, Darshan was last seen in The Family Man second season where he portrayed the role of the antagonist Major Sameer. The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as a spy who juggles domestic as well as diplomatic disputes. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man 2 released on June 4 to positive responses from audiences and critics.