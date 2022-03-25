Dasvi song Macha Macha Re: Abhishek Bachchan shows Haryanavi swag as he dances inside jail. Watch

The first song of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi was released by the producers on Friday afternoon. The song titled Macha Macha Re sees Abhishek's jailed Jat politician indulge some song-and-dance inside the prison. The film follows Abhishek's character, who decides to finish his class 10 after being triggered by a cop (played by Yami Gautam). The film also stars Nimrat Kaur as his wife Bimla Devi, an accidental chief minister. Also read: Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ triggered by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10

The song opens with Abhishek's character being carried on a palanquin by several others, as he sits atop a throne in full swagger. The actor then jumps down and begins dancing as others join him. The song highlights the power and influence of the character and how he continues to exert it despite being in jail. The video then features montage of Abhishek's character campaigning for elections and meeting constituents. He then proceeds to cut a birthday cake.

The song has been sung by Mika Singh, Divya Kumar and is composed by Sachin-Jigar with Mellow D providing the rap vocals. The lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

From the producers of Hindi Medium, Dasvi is yet another film revolving around the importance of education. Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant. Dasvi is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Abhishek has been vocal about the significance of the film for him and his career. Hours before the release of the film's trailer last week, Abhishek penned a note about how he is not apologetic about the film. The actor said that he has always been “very reticent to speak” about his films and “border-line apologetic” about his work. “People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I've made I want to change that,” he said.

