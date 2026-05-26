'You can't degrade a woman in films today': David Dhawan on 'restrictions' in comedy, says censor board is proactive

In a career that has spanned close to four decades, David Dhawan has made a name for himself with his comedies. The director of iconic hits like Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, and Partner is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers in Hindi cinema's comedy genre. However, in a recent interaction, the veteran director admitted that things have changed from his heyday in the 90s, and that filmmakers now face many ‘restrictions’.

‘You cannot degrade a woman in films today’

A still from David Dhawan's upcoming comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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On Saturday, David sat down with his son, actor Varun Dhawan, for a career retrospective. The occasion was the launch of the David Dhawan Film Festival, organised by PVR INOX. During the chat, David said that comedy films face increased scrutiny today. “You can't degrade a woman in films today. If you do so, the censor board will give you a list of papers about its restrictions. So, I was a little careful and sensitive towards it (women characters), while with the men, I can do anything onscreen,” he said.

Varun Dhawan rides with filmmaker David Dhawan during the trailer launch of the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (girish srivastav)

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{{^usCountry}} David Dhawan began his career as an editor in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh in 1984, before turning to direction with Taaqatwar in 1989. His first few films were box-office failures before he tasted success with Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992. He moved into comedy with Raja Babu in 1994, followed by a string of hits, including Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. ‘You get tired but not of making films’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David Dhawan began his career as an editor in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh in 1984, before turning to direction with Taaqatwar in 1989. His first few films were box-office failures before he tasted success with Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992. He moved into comedy with Raja Babu in 1994, followed by a string of hits, including Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. ‘You get tired but not of making films’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Having directed 45 films in a 37-year career, David said that he does feel ‘tired’ but not ‘tired of making films’. He explained, “You get tired, but you don't get tired of making films. I'm the guy who has made so many films, I can make another four films, but sometimes health has to be looked at, and you've a family (to be with).” Recently, after attending the opening of the film festival, filmmaker Karan Johar said that the 74-year-old hinted at retirement, saying his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is his last. David Dhawan’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having directed 45 films in a 37-year career, David said that he does feel ‘tired’ but not ‘tired of making films’. He explained, “You get tired, but you don't get tired of making films. I'm the guy who has made so many films, I can make another four films, but sometimes health has to be looked at, and you've a family (to be with).” Recently, after attending the opening of the film festival, filmmaker Karan Johar said that the 74-year-old hinted at retirement, saying his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is his last. David Dhawan’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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The David Dhawan Film Festival serves as a prelude to his new directorial film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, and is set to release in theatres on June 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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