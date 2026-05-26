'You can't degrade a woman in films today': David Dhawan on 'restrictions' in comedy, says censor board is proactive
David Dhawan has directed some of the most iconic comedies of the 90s, including Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, and Hero No. 1
In a career that has spanned close to four decades, David Dhawan has made a name for himself with his comedies. The director of iconic hits like Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, and Partner is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers in Hindi cinema's comedy genre. However, in a recent interaction, the veteran director admitted that things have changed from his heyday in the 90s, and that filmmakers now face many ‘restrictions’.
‘You cannot degrade a woman in films today’
On Saturday, David sat down with his son, actor Varun Dhawan, for a career retrospective. The occasion was the launch of the David Dhawan Film Festival, organised by PVR INOX. During the chat, David said that comedy films face increased scrutiny today. “You can't degrade a woman in films today. If you do so, the censor board will give you a list of papers about its restrictions. So, I was a little careful and sensitive towards it (women characters), while with the men, I can do anything onscreen,” he said.
David Dhawan began his career as an editor in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh in 1984, before turning to direction with Taaqatwar in 1989. His first few films were box-office failures before he tasted success with Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992. He moved into comedy with Raja Babu in 1994, followed by a string of hits, including Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
‘You get tired but not of making films’{{/usCountry}}
David Dhawan began his career as an editor in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh in 1984, before turning to direction with Taaqatwar in 1989. His first few films were box-office failures before he tasted success with Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992. He moved into comedy with Raja Babu in 1994, followed by a string of hits, including Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
‘You get tired but not of making films’{{/usCountry}}
Having directed 45 films in a 37-year career, David said that he does feel ‘tired’ but not ‘tired of making films’. He explained, “You get tired, but you don't get tired of making films. I'm the guy who has made so many films, I can make another four films, but sometimes health has to be looked at, and you've a family (to be with).” Recently, after attending the opening of the film festival, filmmaker Karan Johar said that the 74-year-old hinted at retirement, saying his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is his last.
David Dhawan’s upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
Having directed 45 films in a 37-year career, David said that he does feel ‘tired’ but not ‘tired of making films’. He explained, “You get tired, but you don't get tired of making films. I'm the guy who has made so many films, I can make another four films, but sometimes health has to be looked at, and you've a family (to be with).” Recently, after attending the opening of the film festival, filmmaker Karan Johar said that the 74-year-old hinted at retirement, saying his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is his last.
David Dhawan’s upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
The David Dhawan Film Festival serves as a prelude to his new directorial film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, and is set to release in theatres on June 5.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.