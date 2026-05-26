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'You can't degrade a woman in films today': David Dhawan on 'restrictions' in comedy, says censor board is proactive

David Dhawan has directed some of the most iconic comedies of the 90s, including Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, and Hero No. 1

May 26, 2026 06:09 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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In a career that has spanned close to four decades, David Dhawan has made a name for himself with his comedies. The director of iconic hits like Judwaa, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, and Partner is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers in Hindi cinema's comedy genre. However, in a recent interaction, the veteran director admitted that things have changed from his heyday in the 90s, and that filmmakers now face many ‘restrictions’.

‘You cannot degrade a woman in films today’

A still from David Dhawan's upcoming comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

On Saturday, David sat down with his son, actor Varun Dhawan, for a career retrospective. The occasion was the launch of the David Dhawan Film Festival, organised by PVR INOX. During the chat, David said that comedy films face increased scrutiny today. “You can't degrade a woman in films today. If you do so, the censor board will give you a list of papers about its restrictions. So, I was a little careful and sensitive towards it (women characters), while with the men, I can do anything onscreen,” he said.

Varun Dhawan rides with filmmaker David Dhawan during the trailer launch of the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (girish srivastav)

The David Dhawan Film Festival serves as a prelude to his new directorial film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, and is set to release in theatres on June 5.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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