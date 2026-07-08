Days after Maatrubhumi makers debunk cancellation rumours, Salman Khan fuels excitement with striking new look

Days after the makers of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi put to bed rumours of the film's delay or cancellation, the actor shared a new image on social media, giving a shoutout to the film and fuelling excitement for the much-delayed war drama. Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was slated to release in theatres this April, but has since been delayed indefinitely, with multiple rumours about its fate.

Salman Khan shares Maatrubhumi-coded post

Salman Khan gave his film Maatrubhumi a shoutout in a recent Instagram post.

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On Tuesday, Salman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself surrounded by nature, showcasing his ripped physique as he soaked up the serene surroundings. Keeping the caption brief, the actor simply wrote, "MAATRUBHUMI."

While the image of Salman in the picture may not be one of his looks from the film, the timing of the post is noteworthy. Just days before it, Salman Khan Films dismissed reports claiming the film is being canned after issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Many perceived Salman's post as an assurance to his fans that the film is back on track after the delay and title change.

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Maatrubhumi makers debunk censorship rumours

{{^usCountry}} Of late, many rumours and unconfirmed reports have claimed that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace had run into trouble with the CBFC, and the film may now be indefinitely delayed or even canned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of late, many rumours and unconfirmed reports have claimed that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace had run into trouble with the CBFC, and the film may now be indefinitely delayed or even canned. {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, Salman Khan Films dismissed all such reports, calling the speculation "false" and "entirely baseless. In a statement shared on Instagram, the production banner clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification, making reports of any objections or delay in certification inaccurate.

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“Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless,” read the statement.

The production house also urged the media to report on the film with restraint. “We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information,” the statement added.

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All about Maatrubhumi

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly dropped all references to China after reshoots.

Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.