Deepak Dobriyal calls Irrfan's work in Angrezi Medium great: 'He was giving prominence to emotions of his character'

Deepak Dobriyal was one of the few lucky ones who got an opportunity to work with late actor Irrfan, not once but twice. The actor featured with him in 2017 film Hindi Medium and then played his brother in his last film, Angrezi Medium in 2020. He calls Irrfan's work in the Homi Adajania film ‘great’ for all that he went through while working on it.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Deepak said, “The performance he has delivered in Angrezi Medium is a very great performance. Great because a person is going through so many things in his personal life, he knows what is happening with him. And that person is making the emotions of his character more prominent.

"This provides a different kind of strength to an artist. You forget your personal crises and focus more on the personal crisis and depths of your character. The passion which we saw in him… This is only possible when the person is in a lot of riyaz (practice), like Irrfan was.”

Ask him if it gets overwhelming to think of those days after the actor is no more and Deepak has a mixed reaction on his face. He says, “Yes, many times. But it also gives you happiness. Beginning of last year, we were very sad and depressed. But then you start looking for some moments of happiness, his fun moments, our tuning. When you remember those moments, you smile. We have not just shared characters, we have shared our personal lives as well, the brotherhood we had.”

Angrezi Medium released in theatres amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic which affected its performance. It was later released online. Radhika Madan played the role of Irrfan's daughter in the film while Kareena Kapoor was in the role of a police officer.

