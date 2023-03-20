Deepak Tijori alleges he was duped of 2.6 crore by his film's co-producer, files case

Actor-director Deepak Tijori has filed a case alleging he was duped of ₹2.6 crore by Mohan Nadaar, the co-producer of his film Tipppsy. According to Deepak, Mohan joined him in backing the thriller. As per a new report, a case of cheating has been filed at the Amboli Police station in Mumbai. (Also Read | When Deepak Tijori revealed Aamir Khan recommended his name twice for films)

A case has been registered under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) said Mumbai Police. As per news agency ANI, police said a probe has been initiated.

As per Times of India, Deepak filed a written complaint 10 days ago after he did not receive money from Mohan. As per the report, Mohan 'siphoned off' the money pretending to use it for the shoot location. "The actor and the accused had signed the contract in 2019 for the movie Tipppsy. The accused did not pay the money and the cheque issued to him kept getting bounced. We are probing the case, and no arrest has been made so far," said Amboli police senior inspector Bandopant Bansode as quoted by Times of India.

Deepak said in the complaint, as per Times of India, "Nadaar took the money to pay for the location in London in September 2019. The money was paid after he promised to return, but he kept giving excuses and the cheques kept bouncing."

In the FIR, Deepak said the shoot for Tipppsy started in September 2019 in London. Mohan did not complete the project and incurred a loss of ₹2.6 crore, added Deepak.

Last month, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Instagram that Deepak will be directing an adventure thriller film Tipppsy. "Besides acting in Ittar, Deepak Tijori has also acted as well as directed an adventure-thriller, titled Tipppsy... co-stars five actresses... Produced by Raju Chadha and Deepak Tijori," Taran had written.

Deepak marked his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's blockbuster musical romantic film Aashiqui which was released in 1990. He was also a part of some other blockbuster films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baadshah, Vaastav, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Raja Natwarlal and many more. Apart from acting, he also directed several Bollywood films including Oops, Fareb, Fox and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

Deepak is all set to make his acting comeback with the upcoming romantic film Ittar. Helmed by the national award winner Veena Bakshi the film also stars actor Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Last month, Taran shared the first look motion poster of the film on Instagram. He captioned, "DEEPAK TIJORI RETURNS TO ACTING WITH ITTAR... Deepak Tijori will be seen in a new avatar in Ittar, a mature love story directed by National Award-winner Veena Bakshi... Deepak features with National Award-winner Rituparna Sengupta in the film, produced by Triforce Entertainment."

