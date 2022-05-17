Deepika Padukone aces a bejewelled look for Cannes Film Festival Day 1. See pics

Deepika Padukone is all set to take over Cannes Film Festival. And this time, not as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal but as a member of the jury. On Tuesday evening, she took to Instagram to share her look from day 1 of the festival. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2022: R Madhavan gives tour of his luxe hotel room, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja land in France)

Photos shared by the actor show her strolling along the beach in a printed grey-green shirt with matching green pants. She is wearing a headband and a chunky golden necklace. She posed again the sea and soaked in the morning sun.

Deepika Padukone in Cannes.

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival selects a jury of eight from the world of cinema to choose the winner of the Palme d'Or and other awards from its main competition. This year French actor Vincent Lindon, who won the best actor award at Cannes in 2015 for The Measure of a Man and starred in last year's Palme winner Titane, is presiding with an illustrious team of actors and directors. These include Deepika, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Joachim Trier, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Jasmine Trinca.

On Monday, the pictures and videos of Deepika from Hotel Martinez went viral on her fan pages on social media. In a video, the actor was seen walking in style with a bright smile on her face. he donned a multi-coloured sequin dress and paired it with brown coloured high boots.

The Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a gala event for the Indian audience as celebrities from the cine world across India are set to walk there as part of the Indian delegation on the festival's opening day, May 17. The list of celebrities will also comprise stars from major music industries across India.The delegation will include actor-producer R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara along with CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music composer Ricky Rej amongst others.

