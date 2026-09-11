...
...
Next Story

'Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt are also working': Parineeti Chopra says audience no longer 'cancels mothers' as heroines

Parineeti Chopra is returning to the screen for the first time since the birth of her son with her upcoming show, Shaque.

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 09:20:17 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Actor Parineeti Chopra is set to return to work full-time with her upcoming show Shaque, her first since the birth of her baby boy last October. At the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, the actor credited the film industry and audiences for allowing actors to continue pursuing their careers after becoming parents.

Parineeti Chopra during the trailer preview of mystery thriller series Shaque: Trust No One, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Parineeti Chopra during the trailer preview of mystery thriller series Shaque: Trust No One, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

In October, Parineeti, 37, welcomed her first child with her politician husband Raghav Chadha. The Netflix show Shaque marks her return to acting and her OTT series debut.

‘Audience no longer cancelling mothers’

Talking about her return after motherhood, Parineeti told reporters at the trailer launch. “I don't think I've had a single conversation with a maker, director or writer who has mentioned motherhood to me. I don't remember anybody saying, 'Now, that you're a mom, this is what we're offering you' and that lack of association is the win. I would hate to stop working just because I became a mom. It's a two-way relationship; I have to be offered work, and I would be sad to lose work because I've done such a beautiful thing in producing a baby,” she said.

Parineeti hailed fellow actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and her cousin Priyanka Chopra for continuing to work after embracing motherhood. She said that this normalises the new trend. “It is sad that one generation had to pay that price because maybe that audience was not excited to see mothers; I fail to understand that, but that was the reality at some time. I'm so glad that our generation, including Alia (Bhatt), me, Deepika (Padukone), my own sister (Priyanka Chopra), who is working in the West, and all of us are able to be mothers, and we are doing the same quality of work. In fact, I think we are doing better work now,” she added.

Parineeti's last film was Imtiaz Ali's 2024 biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

All about Shaque

Shaque is a mystery thriller created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra. It stars Parineeti as a mother in search of her missing child. Shaque also stars Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas. It will premiere on Netflix on September 24.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

parineeti chopranetflixpriyanka chopraalia bhattdeepika padukone
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/'Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt are also working': Parineeti Chopra says audience no longer 'cancels mothers' as heroines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks