Deepika Padukone debuts new look in short pink dress for Oscars after-party. See pics

Deepika Padukone was one of the best dressed celebrities at the Oscars in an off-shoulder black gown and gloves. The actor announced the performance of RRR song Naatu Naatu on stage amid an exciting audience. After the song went on to win the Oscar in the Best Original Song category, Deepika changed into a short pink fur dress for an after party. The actor has now shared several pictures from her new look for a Vanity Fair party with the who's who of Hollywood and her Indian colleagues. Also read: Oscars 2023 live updates

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "And then the after #VFOscars @naeemkhannyc @cartier. Deepika continued to wear the black gloves from her Oscars appearance and paired it with the pink dress and stockings. She wore pointed black heels and diamond jewellery with the attire. She added to the mood with a roughly tied bun and contrasting blue eye makeup.

Deepika's Oscar look won her tonnes of praise on social media. All from Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kangana Ranaut praised her on social media. While Alia called her a ‘stunner’, Kangana applauded her for ‘standing tall’ as an Indian woman at the event. She tweeted for Deepika, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."

Deepika Padukone arrives at the Oscars. (AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

During the award ceremony, Deepika had taken to the stage to introduce the Naatu Naatu performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who sang the Telugu along with background dancers. She called the song a ‘banger’ while introducing it amid loud cheers. She also showed her new neck tattoo as she walked the red carpet in a black gown.

Deepika Padukone is currently working on her action entertainer Fighter while basking in the success of her latest blockbuster, Pathaan. Both the films are directed by Siddharth Anand.

