Deepika Padukone smiles at paparazzi as she flies out of Mumbai ahead of Project K's debut at San Diego Comic-Con

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday morning flew out of Mumbai days ahead of her upcoming film Project K's debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of the actor at the airport. (Also Read | Project K will be first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con, Deepika and Prabhas will attend)

Deepika flies out of Mumbai

Deepika Padukone spotted at the Mumbai airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Deepika was seen getting out of her car and heading towards the terminal gate. She was dressed in a purple T-shirt and matching corduroy jacket and pants. She also wore dark sunglasses, boots and carried a black bag.

While walking towards the gate, Deepika smiled at the paparazzi stationed at the airport. Before entering the terminal she posed for the camera for a brief moment, smiled and walked inside. Her travel comes just a week ahead of Project K becoming the first-ever Indian film to debut at the SDCC.

Project K's debut at San Diego Comic-Con

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few days ago the team of Project K made an announcement saying that Deepika along with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin will share an exclusive glimpse into the world of their sci-fi movie Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con. Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic. The team will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date on day one of SDCC. The Comic-Con is scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23.

All about Project K

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The multi-lingual sci-fi film, helmed by Nag Ashwin, also features Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan expressed happiness on being a part of the film. On Twitter, he wrote, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, Project K and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas."

He had also added, "Thank you all .. and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me .. The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching & emotional.Not for me, but for all those involved in Project K, may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON