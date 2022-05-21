Deepika Padukone goes sightseeing, shares two new looks on Day 5 of Cannes Film Festival. Watch

Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet has seen some great looks by Indian celebrities, from Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes 2022 jury member, Deepika Padukone. But apart from the red carpet, celebs have also been making a statement, while they get photographed out and about in Cannes. Case in point: Deepika, who shared two posts on Instagram on Saturday, where she’s seen making the most of her time in Cannes. Read more: Deepika Padukone joins Emma Stone in new ad, fans and Ranveer storm LV's account

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While in one post, Deepika shared her video dressed in a formal black gown, the other post featured a series of photos and videos of the actor dressed more casually in a black top and skirt outfit from Louis Vuitton. Deepika, who was announced as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, earlier in May, was also spotted in a red gown from the label at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet on Wednesday. The actor wore two Sabyasachi looks for her first two outings at Cannes. The 75th Cannes Film Festival started on Tuesday, May 17, and will go on until May 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only is Deepika Padukone making headlines with her glam looks at the film festival, but she is also part of the nine-member Cannes jury. India is the country of honour at the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival. At an event at the India Pavilion at Cannes, Deepika said she was proud to represent her country and that she believes India’s future is great. “There will come a day, I truly believe, where India won’t have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India,” she said.

Deepika also became the centre of attention at the India Pavilion event with her Ghoomar performance. Singer Mame Khan had asked the actor to dance to his rendition of Ghoomar, a hit track from her film blockbuster Padmaavat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan. The movie dropped on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021 and also featured actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON