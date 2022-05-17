Deepika Padukone joins Emma Stone in new ad video, her fans and Ranveer Singh storm Louis Vuitton's Instagram

Actors Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone and Zhou Dongyu feature in the latest ad video for fashion giant Louis Vuitton. In the video, the American, Indian and Chinese actors, respectively, are seen in white outfits and carrying the same brown leather bag. As they pose for the video, a special song, perhaps made specially for the brand shoot, plays in the background. (Also read: Ranveer Singh hails Deepika Padukone as she becomes first Indian face for Louis Vuitton: ‘Serious flex, baby’)

Sharing their video, the official Instagram page for LV wrote, “A timeless shape. Showcasing the Maison’s signature details, the #LVDauphine exudes a sophisticated flair. Discover the new #LouisVuitton campaign starring #EmmaStone, #DeepikaPadukone, and #ZhouDongyu.” On the post, Deepika Padukone's fans left a bunch of compliments and heart emojis.

The brand described Deepika as: “A free-spirited nature. Newly announced as #LouisVuitton’s latest House Ambassador, esteemed Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, #DeepikaPadukone stars in her first leather goods campaign for the Maison.” Her husband Ranveer Singh commented on the post," Fun and elegant and modern and intelligent and classic at the same time? Well that’s…… Deepika, innit ?

One fan wrote, “Deepika looks gorgeous." Another called Deepika and Emma ‘queens’. “Deepika looks gorgeous,” wrote a fan. “Global Icon Deepika Padukone,” another dubbed the actor.

Deepika Padukone is known for starring in multiple Bollywood films, but started her career as a model. She then starred in films such as Chennai Express, Piku, Om Shanti Om and others. She is a member of the jury at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Ranveer left a comment on the post.

Emma Stone is known for her work in Hollywood movies such as Super Bad, The Amazing Spider-Man, Crazy Stupid Love, Birdman and even La La Land, for which she won an Oscar. Zhou Dongyu rose to fame with her film Under the Hawthorn Tree. She was also seen in Soul Mate and Better Days.

Last week, Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show at the Salk Institute in La Jolla in San Diego County. She was dressed in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit for the show.

Deepika is now in Cannes for her jury duty. She is joined by Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, and Joachim Trier on the jury. They are responsible for announcing one of the 21 films as the winner of the coveted Palme d'Or. They will make the announcement of this year's results at the closing ceremony on May 28. French actor Vincent Lindon is the head of the panel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON