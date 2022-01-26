Deepika Padukone has a cheeky reply when asked about Ranveer Singh promoting Gehraiyaan with vacation pic

Deepika Padukone opened up about Ranveer Singh's reaction to her new film Gehraiyaan. In a new interview, Deepika said that Ranveer has been ‘supportive’ throughout, and that he's ‘most excited’ about the movie.

The couple jetted off to an undisclosed vacation destination ahead of Christmas last year. They flew back to Mumbai after spending both New Year and Deepika's birthday in January. Ranveer marked Deepika's birthday with a vacation photo, in which he had also plugged in a Gehraiyaan reference. “My baby promoting Gehraiyaan on her birthday,” he had written.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika was asked to comment on Ranveer promoting her new film with reference to that particular photo. She rolled her eyes and cheekily replied: “You can also talk about how I promoted his film."

Deepika appears to be referring to the dinner date post from the vacation, in which she was heard speaking in Ranveer's onscreen accent as Kapil Dev from 83. While Ranveer didn't feature in the post, he was heard chuckling in the background. 83 released on December 24.

Talking about Ranveer's reaction to the trailer, Deepika added: “He's the most excited for this film to come out because he's been a big champion of Shakun (Batra) and me working together. He feels like I'm doing what I do best and Shakun's doing what he does best. And therefore when the two of us come together, it's even better. So he's very, very excited."

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika co-stars with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is a complex relationship drama, exploring the themes of insecurity and infidelity. Gehraiyaan will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11.

Also read: Deepika Padukone opens up about filming intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan, says ‘director is not doing it for eyeballs’

Deepika has been actively promoting the film in the days leading up to it's release. She will also make an appearance on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, scheduled to be aired over the weekend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON