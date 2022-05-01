Deepika Padukone hugs Amitabh Bachchan, kisses Farah Khan in bloopers from Piku, Happy New Year and more

Deepika Padukone has shared a new Reel, this time compiling a bunch of bloopers from her movies. The video includes clips from Piku, Happy New Year, Desi Boyz, Gehraiyaan, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela and more. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1.” (Also read: Has Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her cosy home for the first time? See pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video began with a clip from the 2013 film Race 2. Deepika was supposed to say her lines with John Abraham, her on-screen half-brother by her side. As she messes it up, she cracks a big smile and put her head on John's shoulder. He also smiles at her mistake. Deepika and John will soon be seen together again in Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video also includes clips from her latest release Gehraiyaan. In a scene, she calls Zain ‘Sid’ because the role was played by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. “Why do I keep calling him Sid?" she said to the camera.

More scenes show her giving Happy New Year director Farah Khan a kiss or dancing with Shah Rukh Khan. A clip also showed her giving a big hug to her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan. They will be seen together in the Hindi version of Hollywood movie The Intern.

Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh reacted to her video. He called her a ‘cutie’. Fans replied to his comment as well. “You’re such a husband material and definitely goals,” wrote one. “You're so lucky!!!!!! You get the seee that dreamy smile in real,” commented another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika recently announced that she is part of the competition jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, festival organisers announced. She is part of the eight-member jury which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on Saturday May 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON