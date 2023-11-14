Deepika Padukone initially thought Louis Vuitton would simply use her 'as an influencer'

Apart from all the blockbuster films that she has starred in, Deepika Padukone is also the face of international luxury brands such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton. Her, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra have made a mark as three of the best known Indian faces overseas. However, even DP couldn't believe that she was in for the real deal when she first started her partnership with LV. (Also read: Deepika Padukone says she and Ranveer Singh 'schedule' time with each other due to their busy work life)

Deepika Padukone is the international brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview with Vogue India, Deepika thought the brand would use her like they do an ‘influencer’, that is, ask her to pose with their products and post the pictures on social media. She said, “When Ethan James Green was shooting me for the Louis Vuitton campaign last year, I saw the images with the logo on the monitor and I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, whatever, they are just going to put it on their social media and use me like an influencer’ and I moved on from that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But she soon realised that that was not what the brand had in mind for her. “A few months later, I was in Cannes as part of the film festival jury when I looked out the car window on my way to the red carpet and saw this huge storefront with my face on it. That’s when it finally hit me—this is happening,” she said.

Deepika, however, maintains that no matter how much success she gets in the West, India will always be ‘home’ and she doesn't need to settle there, unlike Priyanka Chopra. “Why do I need to move with bag and baggage to have global impact? Early on in my modelling career, I had an offer to move overseas and all of the fashion gurus in India said, ‘You shouldn’t be here, you should be in Paris, New York or Milan,’ and I was like, ‘No, those places are not my home. India is home'," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Cartier and LV, Deepika is also the face of her own skincare brand 82E.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON