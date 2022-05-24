Deepika Padukone is a vision in black as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. See pics

Deepika Padukone made a stunning red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The actor attended the screening of the film Heojil Kyolshim (Decision To Leave) in a sequinned black gown with a small train. The actor is among the 8-member jury at the festival this year. Also read: Deepika Padukone says she discussed annual vacation to Cannes 'every year for two weeks' with Ranveer Singh

Deepika took to her Instagram Stories to share a few pictures of her look as well. Standing tall in the black gown, she had her hair tied in a messy bun and was all smiles as she posed for the photographers on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone smiles for the photographers. (AP) (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Decision To Leave at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (AP) (AP)

Deepika has been putting up elegant appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She had met the Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur-led Indian delegation at the festival last week in a semi-formal look. She had made her first appearance in a black and golden sequinned saree at the start of the festival.

During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 last week, Deepika had spoken about how Indian cinema has come a long way. She said, “I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it.”

Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh has also accompanied her to Cannes. Ranveer did not walk the red carpet with her. The couple was however, spotted at a party where they were hanging out with actor Rebecca Hall. Ranveer was recently spotted having fun on the beach.

