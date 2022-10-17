Deepika Padukone is only Indian among world's 10 most beautiful women. Here's who topped the list

Jodie Comer has been declared the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science. Beyonce and Kim Kardashian also made it to the top 10. Deepika Padukone is the only Indian on the list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world. The Bollywood actor was placed on the ninth spot in the list that was declared by a scientist, who had reportedly used the latest computerised mapping strategy to apply an ancient Greek technique called ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ to decide the world’s most beautiful women. Also read: Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to ‘beautiful’ Deepika Padukone for rocking one of her ‘favourite’ looks

UK-based plastic surgeon, Dr Julian De Silva, recently dubbed actor Jodie Comer the world’s most beautiful woman as her facial elements equaled the perfected ratio, as per a report. Other contenders, such as actor Zendaya and model Bella Hadid, met the physical qualifications to be marked as the world’s most beautiful women, and were placed on the second and third spot, respectively.

“Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7 percent, which is only 1.3 percent away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes,” Dr Julian De Silva told Yahoo Life UK.

As per the report, the Golden Ratio of Beauty, also called Phi, is a mathematical method, in which there are formulas applied to determine physical perfection. According to the ancient Greeks, beauty can be measured by specific ratios on one’s face and body, and in the numerical form, the closer the ratios are to 1.618, which equals Phi, the more desirable a person is said to be, the report added.

Apart from Jodie, the Golden Ratio scores of other celebs on the list are – Zendaya (94.37 percent), Bella Hadid (94.35 percent), Beyonce (92.44 percent), Ariana Grande (91.81 percent), Taylor Swift (91.64 percent), Jourdan Dunn (91.39 percent), Kim Kardashian (91.28 percent), Deepika Padukone (91.22 percent) and HoYeon Jung (89.63 percent).

