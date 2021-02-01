IND USA
bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor support PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat message on women empowerment

Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor have shared their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's messages of empowerment for women.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have shared posts in support of PM's address.

Actor Deepika Padukone took to Twitter on Sunday night to share her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address. She retweeted excerpts from the PM's address on female empowerment and added her own thoughts to it.

Deepika shared a quote by Mahatama Gandhi to her tweet. “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”-Mahatma Gandhi These words couldn’t be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world! #NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia," she wrote.

Actor Kareena Kapoor also shared a post. "From flying non-stop commercial flights to taking part in Republic Day parades, women's participation is increasing manifold. Desh ki Beti today is fearless, courageous and an equal participant in nation-building activities," read her post. She added, "#WomenSupportingWomen #MannKiBaat #PMOINDIA"

PM Modi addressed the 73rd episode of the Mann ki Baat programme and the first episode of the year 2021 on Sunday. Hailing various departments and discussing many important events in the country, the Prime Minister also underlined the increasing participation of the country's women in different fields.

The Prime Minister accentuated the historic move where Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team on January 11 landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers.

Two IAF women officers became the first women pilots to participate in the Republic Day parade. India's one of the first three women fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, became the first woman fighter pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force contingent at the Republic Day parade.

Flight Lieutenant Swati Rathore became the first woman to be part of the flypast over Rajpath as she flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter in a formation of four choppers.

Topics
mann ki baat

