Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy; Ranveer Singh seen in protective mode

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday made her first public appearance since announcing her second pregnancy, as she was spotted at Mumbai airport with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Keeping things understated, Deepika opted for a low-key outing, while Ranveer slipped into protective mode and was seen guiding her towards the airport entrance.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s airport outing

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set.

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On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the airport in Mumbai. For her first public outing since announcing her second pregnancy, Deepika kept things chic and comfort-first at the airport.

She opted for an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a roomy button-down shirt with contrast stitching and matching straight-fit trousers. Adding a pop to the muted palette, she paired the look with bright yellow sneakers and carried a classic black handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back.

Walking right behind her, Ranveer kept things equally laid-back. He sported an oversized white T-shirt teamed with baggy, multi-pocket cargo denims, accessorising with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses.

The couple kept the airport outing lowkey and didn’t pose for the photographers stationed outside the airport. In fact, Ranveer Singh was seen stepping in to help Deepika Padukone out of the car before gently guiding her into the airport, keeping a protective hand on her back throughout.

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{{^usCountry}} Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

At the moment, Deepika is shooting for her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun, and King with Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Ranveer is receiving plaudits for his role in Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller franchise, Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar The Revenge. The film shattered box office records, collecting over ₹1,750 crore worldwide and crossing ₹1,000 crore net in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve the feat. He will next be seen in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta and also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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