Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy; Ranveer Singh seen in protective mode
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept the airport outing lowkey and didn’t pose for the photographers stationed outside the airport in Mumbai.
Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday made her first public appearance since announcing her second pregnancy, as she was spotted at Mumbai airport with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Keeping things understated, Deepika opted for a low-key outing, while Ranveer slipped into protective mode and was seen guiding her towards the airport entrance.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s airport outing
On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the airport in Mumbai. For her first public outing since announcing her second pregnancy, Deepika kept things chic and comfort-first at the airport.
She opted for an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a roomy button-down shirt with contrast stitching and matching straight-fit trousers. Adding a pop to the muted palette, she paired the look with bright yellow sneakers and carried a classic black handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back.
Walking right behind her, Ranveer kept things equally laid-back. He sported an oversized white T-shirt teamed with baggy, multi-pocket cargo denims, accessorising with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses.
The couple kept the airport outing lowkey and didn’t pose for the photographers stationed outside the airport. In fact, Ranveer Singh was seen stepping in to help Deepika Padukone out of the car before gently guiding her into the airport, keeping a protective hand on her back throughout.
Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy{{/usCountry}}
Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy{{/usCountry}}
Earlier this month, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier this month, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.{{/usCountry}}
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye for months. It was only during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to fans, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.
At the moment, Deepika is shooting for her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun, and King with Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Ranveer is receiving plaudits for his role in Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller franchise, Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar The Revenge. The film shattered box office records, collecting over ₹1,750 crore worldwide and crossing ₹1,000 crore net in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve the feat. He will next be seen in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta and also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.
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