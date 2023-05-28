Deepika Padukone looks breathtaking in new photoshoot, poses in stunning diamond jewellery. See pics

Deepika Padukone doesn't regularly post pictures of herself on Instagram, but when she does, she sure makes an impact. The actor on Saturday shared three pictures from her recent photoshoot for the jewellery brand Cartier, for which she is a brand ambassador. She is seen posing in different black or white attires in the pictures. Also read: Reddit says Deepika Padukone's first campaign for Cartier as global ambassador is 'done right': She's giving luxurious

Deepika Padukone has shared new pics from a photo shoot.

She shared a photo in which she is seen looking down and laughing, wearing a white knee-length dress and a statement necklace along with matching earrings. She captioned it: “Le Voyage Recommencé Collection, where the Maison's emblematic panther appears to watch over a set of three aquamarines totalling 20.33 carats. @cartier…”

Deepika Padukone smiles for the camera.

Her fans called her “beauty” and “Goddess” in the comments section. A fan also wrote, “Deepika Padukone you are unstoppable!” Another wrote, “What a smile.” One more commented, “Queen for real...” A comment also read: “Ranveer Singh is so lucky”.

Deepika Padukone sports a massive ring.

Deepika Padukone poses in a statement neckpiece.

Deepika shared two more pictures in which she looked straight into the camera, while wearing different black dresses and jewellery. They got a similar response from her fans on Instagram.

Deepika's line up of films

The actor is currently working on her first film with Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter. The Siddharth Anand film is an aerial action entertainer after her last film with the director, Pathaan. The film went on to become the biggest hit of this year. She also has Project K with Prabhas in the making.

Deepika's recent achievements

Deepika has seen a lot of global success in recent times. She became the first Indian brand ambassador for international fashion labels such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She unveiled the trophy ahead of the FIFA World Cup final and also presented at the Oscars this year. She recently featured on the cover of the TIME magazine with the caption: ‘The Global Star: Deepika Padukone Is Bringing the World to Bollywood’.

In an interview to TIME, Deepika said about her achivements, “So the fame goes wherever you go... I didn't have a game plan for how to get here, but I didn't see failure on my vision board. So how can I marry the best of the East and the West? There's the India with our roots, our heritage, our history, but there's also a new and young India that's emerging. It's these two Indias coming together that I find really fascinating at this moment."

(With PTI inputs)

