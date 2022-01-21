Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone opens up about filming intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan, says ‘director is not doing it for eyeballs’

Deepika Padukone credited Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra for creating a comfortable atmosphere on sets during the filming of intimate scenes. The film's trailer released on Thursday. 
Deepika Padukone co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. (YouTube)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:31 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone shared her experience of filming intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan, the trailer for which released on Thursday. Deepika assigned credit to the film’s director Shakun Batra for creating a ‘safe and secure’ environment on sets.

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama, which explores the theme of infidelity in modern relationships. The trailer reveals, Deepika’s character Alisha falls for her cousin Tia’s fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Dhairya Karwa has been cast as Alisha’s husband Karan while Ananya Panday portrays the role of Tia.

As per a PTI report, Deepika said during the virtual press conference after the trailer launch: “Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film.”

Deepika said she felt comfortable doing intimate scenes as she was aware of the director’s intentions: "So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment.”

Shakun has roped in filmmaker Dar Gai as the movie’s intimacy director. Sharing his views on having a new member onboard, he said: "We were treating intimacy like a story and we want to see it like a character. So, the prep and the detailing was required. It was important we have an intimacy director. And Dar Gai has contributed a lot to the film. It is important to give her the same respect as we give to all HODs.”

Also read: Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika can't resist cousin's fiance or the chaos it causes

Gehraiyaan brings together the ensemble cast for the first time. Siddhant, however, has previously worked with Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. Deepika and Siddhant’s chemistry in the film’s trailer received a thumbs-up from fans after the trailer's release. 

Gehraiyaan is Deepika’s first film after 83. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. 

