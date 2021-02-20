Deepika Padukone outs Ranveer Singh for calling this celebrated show 'rubbish'
- Deepika Padukone in a new Instagram video has said that her husband, Ranveer Singh, called a massively popular show 'rubbish'.
Actor Deepika Padukone, in a new Instagram video, outed her husband Ranveer Singh as once having called the multiple-Emmy-winning show Schitt's Creek 'rubbish'.
In the video, posted by Deepika on Instagram on Saturday, the actor discussed her favourite shows. Deepika has been shared short 'vlog' style videos on Instagram, after having purged her profile on New Year.
In the video, she said, "During lockdown, I was like 'this looks like a really good show and we should watch it'. And he had no interest. He said it looks like rubbish. And then it won an Emmy, and he was like 'oh, we have to watch Schitt's Creek'."
The final season of the Canadian comedy drama, created by and co-starring Dan Levy, swept the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, after its popularity surged during the coronavirus lockdown. It won all seven major categories, which was a first.
Deepika in the video revealed that her 'safe' pick for her favourite show was The Crown, although she did reveal that her actual favourite show is Scooby Doo.
Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83, about the Indian cricket team's surprise victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will appear as captain Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will appear as his wife, Romi. The film was recently given a new release date -- June 4 -- after multiple delays because of the pandemic.
