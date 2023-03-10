Deepika Padukone smiles, poses for paparazzi as she flies to US ahead of Oscars; fans call it ‘proud moment’. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone, who will present an award at the 95th Academy Awards, flew out of Mumbai on Friday night. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Deepika was seen getting off from her car at Mumbai airport. The actor smiled as she posed for the paparazzi before she headed inside the airport gate. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone is smashing in goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week)

Deepika posed for the photographers stationed at the airport and said, "Thank you." For her travel, Deepika opted for a black turtleneck sweater under a matching blazer and paired it with denims and heels. She also carried a bag with her and wore glasses.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Naina Talwar (Deepika's character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) back again.” Another person said, “No one is doing it like HER, I repeat NO ONE.” Another one said, “Deepika is the most humble." An Instagram user also commented, “Proud moment loading."

Deepika's presence at the Oscars 2023 will be at a time when India is nominated in three categories of the awards-- Original Song, Documentary Feature and Documentary Short. She will join Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy among others at the event.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. This year is significant for India at the Oscars as Naatu Naatu, the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, is the frontrunner in the Original Song category. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated for the Documentary Feature award, while Guneet Monga-backed Elephant Whisperers is competing in the Documentary Short category.

Deepika has previously represented India as a jury member at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on December 18 before the final between Argentina and France.

The actor is riding high on the success of her film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently filming for a sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, which also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

Fighter will be India's first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will work with Deepika. Anil Kapoor will also feature in a pivotal role in the film. Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024.

