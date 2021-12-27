Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh hold hands as they fly out for vacation ahead of New Year. Watch

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of flying out for their vacation. The couple posed for the paparazzi before walking through the airport gates.

On Monday, a paparazzo posted a video of the couple from the Mumbai airport on Instagram. In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen getting out of the car. As per a paparazzo account, Deepika and Ranveer are headed for the Maldives for their vacation.

The couple wore colour-coordinated clothes. Ranveer wore a brown leather jacket over a white T-shirt along with ripped black jeans while Deepika opted for a plain white top along with light brown pants.

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple flew to Uttarakhand to spend time together in the mountains on the occasion. They shared several pictures of how they spent their mini-vacation.

In an interview with Film Companion earlier this month, Deepika talked about why they decided to put pictures from their vacation on social media. She said: "This holiday for example we wanted to share some part of our lives and my fans kept on messaging me to post pictures. We spoke about it and we said they would be disappointed if we didn't put anything out. So this one was for all of you. Luckily we agreed on what pictures to put and how many pictures to put."

She also talked about their relationship and said, “One of the best things that we have is that we communicate a lot. That is extremely important for us. We might agree and we might disagree but I think when you communicate, it kind of makes marriage much easier. I think we were on pretty much the same page as far as this was concerned. Of course, at times there are battles where he would win and I have to say ‘Ok fine, take this one’."

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years before tying the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

