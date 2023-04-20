Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reach Aditya Chopra's house after Pamela Chopra's death

After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the latest stars to reach filmmaker Aditya Chopra's house to offer their condolences on the death of his mother, Pamela Chopra. Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao were also seen at the house. (Also read: RIP Pamela Chopra: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn remember Yash Chopra's wife and her impact on the industry)

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone at Aditya Chopra's home.

Deepika recently starred in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Ranveer, meanwhile, made his debut with YRF's Band Baaja Baraat. Pamela was married to late filmmaker Yash Chopra and was a writer herself. She wrote the script for Silsila, one of Yash Chopra's most memorable films. Aamir Khan acted in Dhoom 3, which was produced by YRF.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Aditya Chopra's home.

Ranveer Singh in his car.

Deepika Padukone sitting in the backseat of her car.

The news of Pamela Chopra's demise was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Yash Raj Films. "With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the social media statement.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.

Industry insiders called her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary The Romantics, in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Yash Chopra passed away at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra got married in 1970.

Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

