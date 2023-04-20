RIP Pamela Chopra: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn remember Yash Chopra's wife and her impact on the industry

The entire Bollywood is grieving the death of singer, producer and screenwriter Pamela Chopra. She was the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and mother of producer Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. While Anupam Kher recalled the valuable time he had spent with her, Sanjay Dutt remembered the impact she had on the film industry. Also read: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra dies at 74, Javed Akhtar confirms: ‘She was an exceptional person’ Pamela Chopra was married to Yash Chopra.

Sharing an old picture of Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra on Twitter, Anupam Kher wrote, “Saw the friendship of the world, All separated one by one. Goodbye Pam Chopra!! You and Yash ji were an integral and important part of my years in Mumbai! I always considered your smile as one of the beautiful gifts given to me by life. I was lucky that I got to spend a lot of time with you! Om Shanti!”

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “My heart is heavy with the news of Pamela aunty's passing. Her impact on the industry and the lives she touched will always be remembered.”

Ajay Devgn also shared a picture of Pamela on Twitter and wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji. Om Shanti.”

Anushka Sharma shared the note from Yash Raj Films on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “RIP Pamela Aunty.” The note read: “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati hospital, where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

As per PTI, Pamela remained an important influence in his career. She sang many songs for his films, including Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat in Kabhie Kabhie, Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha in Silsila and Ghar Aaja Pardesi in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. She wrote the story of 1976 film Kabhie Kabhie. She is credited as a co-screenwriter in Dil To Pagal Hai. Beyond singing and writing, she was involved in her family's production banner Yash Raj Films as dress designer, producer and associate producer. She most recently made an appearance on The Romantics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON