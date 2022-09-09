Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan visit Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's home for Ganpati darshan. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been taking part in the ongoing Ganpati festival in their own way. After they joined the Ambanis for their Ganpati visarjan last week, the couple visited Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganesh darshan. Ranveer's Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan was also spotted. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enter their new home with a greh pravesh puja

Ranveer Singh was spotted in a red and white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket. He had his hair combed back and wore glasses. Deepika joined him in a green kurta salwar with a heavy red dupatta. Sara was also seen in a simple yellow salwar-suit.

As pictures of them from the chief minister's residence were shared online, fans loved Sara's simple look. A fan commented, “Sara's is looking so simple but so beautiful.” Another said, “Love how simple Sara has dressed up ... simple and elegant.” One more wrote, “Sara in yellow is love!”

Last week, videos of Ranveer and Deepika taking part in the Ganpati visarjan with the Ambanis had appeared online. While Deepika remained seated in the decorated truck, Ranveer was seen grooving with the Ambanis, including Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant on the truck.

Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together in Kabir Khan's 83, in which he played cricketer Kapil Dev and she played his wife Romi Bhatia. Last month, Ranveer received an award from Deepika Padukone on stage. As she presented him Filmfare Best Actor award for 83, he kissed her on her cheek on stage.

The couple also performed the grah pravesh ceremony at their new home last month. Pictures of them opening the gates and performing a havan at their new home were shared online. Ranveer recently said at the Filmfare Awards that he has finally got his own home.

Ranveer will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy film, Cirkus. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be uniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt again in the film. His last film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, did not perform well at the box office.

Deepika will once again be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. She has also signed Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and has been working on a film with Prabhas as well. She was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

