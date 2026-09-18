Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming second baby. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday. The couple had visited the temple in September 2024, when Deepika was pregnant with their daughter, Dua. Now, as they are expecting their second child, the actors were once again seen visiting the temple to seek blessings.

Deepika and Ranveer visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak Temple,

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Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in festive attire for their temple visit. While Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white pyjamas, Deepika was seen in a heavily embroidered, colourful salwar kameez. They were accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani.

The couple made the visit ahead of welcoming their second child. As they made their way through the temple, they were surrounded by heavy security as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood couple. Despite the chaos, Deepika and Ranveer smiled and waved at their fans.

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{{^usCountry}} Before this visit, on Thursday, Ranveer visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone He was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama for the occasion. The actor made his way through the pandal and also greeted fans who gathered around him for a glimpse of the actor. Deepika and Ranveer’s visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in 2024 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before this visit, on Thursday, Ranveer visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. He arrived at the pandal alone He was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and pyjama for the occasion. The actor made his way through the pandal and also greeted fans who gathered around him for a glimpse of the actor. Deepika and Ranveer’s visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in 2024 {{/usCountry}}

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In September 2024, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, shortly before welcoming their first child. Deepika was pregnant with their daughter, Dua, at the time. The actor had made headlines for her traditional look at that time as she arrived at the temple with Ranveer, wearing a green saree.

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Deepika’s second pregnancy photoshoot

While Deepika and Ranveer have largely kept their daughter Dua away from the cameras, they occasionally share glimpses of her on social media. Recently, Deepika shared breathtaking pictures from her second pregnancy photoshoot.

The parents-to-be looked elegant in white, but it was the glimpses of little Dua playing with her parents that won fans over. The couple shared the photos with the caption, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽 @deepikapadukone.”

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Deepika and Ranveer’s upcoming films

On the work front, Deepika is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. She will also star alongside Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film Raaka. Ranveer, meanwhile, was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is currently preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller that is in production.