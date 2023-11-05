Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand in hand in ethnic ensembles as they exit airport. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai from an event and were spotted exiting from Mumbai's Kalina airport Saturday night. The couple walked hand in hand while complementing each other in contrasting colours. Ranveer led Deepika by hand as they walked towards their car. Also read: Ranveer Singh dedicates song to Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh Khan's bash. Watch

Deepika and Ranveer at airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted making an exit from Kalina airport on Saturday.

While Ranveer Singh was in a plain black kurta pyjama along with a matching stole, Deepika Padukone was in a white kurta-salwar and had her hair tied in a bun. Both of them wore shades as they walked out of the airport late at night.

Commenting on a paparazzo video of them together, a fan wrote, “Just looking like a wow.” Another called them a “nice jodi (couple)”.

Ranveer never fails to show his love for Deepika in public. At the recently held Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, he dedicated the song, Aana Mere Pyar Ko, to her while she was grooving with other guests in front of him. He even touched his ears as he sang along the lines “chalo ji jo hua jaane do (let bygones be bygones)”.

Deepika and Ranveer on Koffee With Karan

The couple recently opened season 8 of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. They shared the Koffee couch for the first time and talked in detail about their love life. They also unveiled their wedding video on the show, five years after they tied the knot in a twin ceremony as per their respective customs in Italy.

On the show, Ranveer had revealed how Deepika advised him to tone down his loud image by giving the flashy clothes a miss. He said, “It was Deepika who pointed this out to me. We were having a chat, and she was like, ‘You know, you come across as this supremely confident person, but you’re actually underconfident’. I was like, ‘Acha?’ She was like, ‘You should stop distracting people from who you are with all these flashy clothes’. That resonated with me.”

