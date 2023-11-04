Ranveer Singh dedicates song to Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh Khan's bash, holds his ears as he sings ‘jo hua jaane do’

Ranveer Singh never fails to light up a party and a video from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash confirms he did what he does best. He played the DJ along with singer Mika and sang along with Shah Rukh's hit songs. He also sang a song, Aana Mere Pyar Ko, for Deepika Padukone who was grooving with other guests at a short distance. Also read: Finally Shah Rukh Khan's pic from his birthday bash is here, Mona Singh gets a peck from the actor Ranveer Singh sang Aana Mere Pyar Ko for Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.

Ranveer grooves to Shah Rukh's songs

The video shows Ranveer Singh in a white shirt and sporting his dramatic moustache and wearing shades as he grooves along with the music. He had worn a black suit paired with white shirt for the bash. Mika is seen standing beside him in a black shirt. He sings along with Shah Rukh's songs like Lungi Dance from Chennai Express and Chaleya from Jawan. He then goes on to do the steps of the song Aana Mere Pyar Ko from Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra's film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Deepika is seen dancing in front of him among the audience. Ranveer is even seen gesturing holding his ears as the line “chalo ji jo hua jaane do (let bygones be bygones)” plays from the song.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Among new generation actors Ranveer Singh is arguably the best SRK fanboy who never pretends to media about it. Like the guts." Another said, “Pure love and kindness. Love SRK & Ranveer!”

More about Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika were among the many friends and colleagues of Shah Rukh Khan who gathered to celebrate his 58th birthday on Thursday. Among them were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many others.

Deepika and Ranveer were the first guests on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. Their wedding video was unveiled on the show five years after they tied the knot in Italy. Deepika will now be seen as Shakti Shetty in Ranveer Singh-starrer Singham Again. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan lined up release in January.

