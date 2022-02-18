Deepika Padukone reveals she's working on father Prakash Padukone's biopic

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking in the success of her film Gehraiyaan, talked about a possible film on her father Prakash Padukone, in a new interview. Deepika revealed that she is working on his biopic.

Deepika opened up about the challenges that her father Prakash Padukone, a former Badminton star, faced when he was training in his younger days. She also talked about how he was one of the first Indian sportspersons who made his mark on the global map.

Talking about a film on Prakash's life, Deepika told Cyrus Broacha in an interview for his YouTube channel Cyrus Says, "I am working on it. Actually, even before 83 happened, he (Prakash) was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sports is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983."

In 2018, when The Badminton Association of India (BAI) conferred its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award to Prakash, he had said at the event: “I played at a time when there weren’t many facilities. I played without the lure of returns, money, rewards or to even please my parents. I played for my own satisfaction and to see how much I can challenge myself."

Prakash Padukone is a former world No.1 who had much success in the sport, especially without the facilities and sponsorship that players receive today, to win several major tournaments. His two most famous achievements are winning the bronze medal at the 1983 World Championships, and clinching the 1980 All England Open – the first Indian to do so on both occasions.

Deepika will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which also stars her husband Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

