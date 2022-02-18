Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone reveals she's working on father Prakash Padukone's biopic
bollywood

Deepika Padukone reveals she's working on father Prakash Padukone's biopic

Deepika Padukone has revealed that she is currently working on father Prakash Padukone's biopic. Deepika is currently basking in the success of Gehraiyaan.
Deepika Padukone says that she is working on Prakash Padukone's biopic.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:52 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking in the success of her film Gehraiyaan, talked about a possible film on her father Prakash Padukone, in a new interview. Deepika revealed that she is working on his biopic.

Deepika opened up about the challenges that her father Prakash Padukone, a former Badminton star, faced when he was training in his younger days. She also talked about how he was one of the first Indian sportspersons who made his mark on the global map. 

Talking about a film on Prakash's life, Deepika told Cyrus Broacha in an interview for his YouTube channel Cyrus Says, "I am working on it. Actually, even before 83 happened, he (Prakash) was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sports is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983."

In 2018, when The Badminton Association of India (BAI) conferred its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award to Prakash, he had said at the event: “I played at a time when there weren’t many facilities. I played without the lure of returns, money, rewards or to even please my parents. I played for my own satisfaction and to see how much I can challenge myself." 

RELATED STORIES

Prakash Padukone is a former world No.1 who had much success in the sport, especially without the facilities and sponsorship that players receive today, to win several major tournaments. His two most famous achievements are winning the bronze medal at the 1983 World Championships, and clinching the 1980 All England Open – the first Indian to do so on both occasions.

Read More: Deepika Padukone has a cheeky reply when asked about Ranveer Singh promoting Gehraiyaan with vacation pic

Deepika will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which also stars her husband Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
deepika padukone deepika padukone and ranveer singh's wedding gehraiyaan prakash padukone
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP