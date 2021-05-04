Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment, mother and sister also positive
Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment, mother and sister also positive

Former badminton player Prakash Padukone, his wife Ujjala and daughter Anisha have tested positive for Covid-19. Prakash is the father of actor Deepika Padukone.
UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Deepika Padukone with her family--father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha.

Indian badminton player and father of actor Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone has tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering from the infection at a hospital in Bengaluru. The 65-year-old, who is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is likely to be discharged later this week.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told PTI.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru.

"He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he added.

One the most revered figures in world badminton, Padukone had emerged as a role model of Indian sports during his playing days in the 1970s and 1980s.

Padukone was also the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after clinching a bronze in the 1983 edition.

Recently, Deepika took to Instagram to share links and information on how to get help for one's mental health as cases spike across the country. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she had written in her post.

Recently, Deepika took to Instagram to share links and information on how to get help for one's mental health as cases spike across the country. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she had written in her post.

