Deepika Padukone says Ananya Panday didn’t share food, kept her waiting for 40 minutes at dinner: ‘There isn't enough'

Actors Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently basking in the success of their film Gehraiyaan. In a new interview, filmmaker Shakun Batra and Deepika revealed how Ananya never shares food.

Shakun and Deepika recalled an incident when she didn't share her keema pao with others but gave a few peas from the dish to Shakun.

While talking about the incident, Deepika told Cyrus Broacha on his show Cyrus Says on YouTube, “She doesn't share her food.” Shakun further revealed how Ananya only shared some matar (peas) from the keema pao she was eating. Deepika then says, “At least you got that.”

Deepika added, “We invited ourselves to Ananya's house because she said that she is having keema pao for dinner. We said thanks for inviting us and she was like ‘Yes if you guys wanna come, please come but there isn't enough pao for you all.’" She further said, “We then waited 40 minutes for our food that we ordered but she kept eating hers and didn't share." Ananya then points at Shakun and says, “I gave him 2-3 matar (peas).”

Apart from Deepika, Ananya, Dhairya and Siddhant, Gehraiyaan also stars actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. The Amazon Original movie had an OTT premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11.

The Hindustan Times review of the film says: “The pace of the film somehow works in its favour as it doesn't linger or tries to lose track. You get drowned in the story while the characters try to untangle issues in their lives. That being said, I kept waiting for that one big wow moment that would leave me spellbound, but something just felt incomplete towards the end. And no, I am not saying all stories need a happy ending but sometimes, you want to know more than what you already do.”

