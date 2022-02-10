Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepika Padukone says she’s ‘obsessed’ with Jr NTR; wants to work with him, Allu Arjun: ‘Hope this doesn’t create riot’

Deepika Padukone said that she is interested in working with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. She is currently gearing up for the release of Gehraiyaan.
Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Gehraiyaan.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone, during a recent interview, revealed her wish list of the actors and directors she wants to work with. She said that she is ‘obsessed’ with Jr NTR and would like to collaborate with him and Allu Arjun.

Currently, Deepika is busy promoting her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, it also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, and is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika was asked to name an actor and director she wants to work with. “I would love to work with, and I hope this doesn’t create a riot or fight between whatever, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point, he has got an incredible personality. And Allu,” she said.

Deepika said that she wants to work with Ayan Mukerji, who directed her in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, again. “But I would also like to work with (SS) Rajamouli,” she added.

After Gehraiyaan, Deepika will be seen in Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Her other films include Project-K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

In an interview with PTI, Deepika said that she walks on the set with an open mind, hoping to grow with each experience. “I don’t walk on to the set with the thought that I’m so many films old or I know better than all of you. My approach is what I can learn from the set of these new people. It’s a new film, director and experience. Be a mix of a blank slate and someone who has experience. Your past experience of films also comes in. To be able to find that balance, it's a bit of both. The scariest thing that can happen is to stagnate,” she said.

