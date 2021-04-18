Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone shares new video with Vijay's Vaathi Coming in the background, fans demand a collab
Deepika Padukone shares new video with Vijay's Vaathi Coming in the background, fans demand a collab

Deepika Padukone shared a new video in which she was seen walking through the streets of Mumbai while Vijay's Vaathi Coming, from the movie Master, played in the background.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Deepika Padukone uses Vijay's Vaathi Coming for her new video, fans react.

Deepika Padukone seems to be a fan of Vaathi Coming. The song was part of Tamil actor Vijay's movie Master and has been a hit among his fans. The Bollywood star has incorporated the hit track in her latest Instagram Reels video.

The video, shared on Sunday, featured montages of Deepika walking. A combination of her walks taken on different occasions was blended with the song playing in the background. She shared the video with the caption, "BTS of BTS!"

Fans of actor Vijay took to the comments section and cheered for the star. "Wow thalapathy," a fan commented. "Possible Collab for Vijay and Deepika?" another fan requested. "Love the background music," a third fan said. "Wowda Vaathi Coming" a fourth fan commented.

The music video of Vaathi Coming was released in January this year. The song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This isn't the first time that the Vaathi Coming bug bit Bollywood. A few weeks ago, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, along with their friends, danced to the song and shared the video on social media.

Deepika, on the other hand, recently left Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The couple was spotted at the airport earlier this week. It was reported that Ranveer and Deepika were headed to Bangalore, where Deepika's parents stay.

The actor has a number of movies in the pipeline. She will soon appear in the sports-themed movie '83, led by Ranveer. She has been shooting for an upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie directed by Shakun Batra. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham for Pathan. She recently confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will be replacing the late Rishi Kapoor in The Intern remake. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and movie with Prabhas in the pipeline.

