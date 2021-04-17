IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Ranveer Singh’s pants tore while dancing and Deepika Padukone stitched them up mid-party. Watch video
Deepika Padukone once stitched up Ranveer Singh's pants in the middle of a party.
Deepika Padukone once stitched up Ranveer Singh's pants in the middle of a party.
bollywood

When Ranveer Singh’s pants tore while dancing and Deepika Padukone stitched them up mid-party. Watch video

  • Deepika Padukone once came to Ranveer Singh's rescue when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a music festival in Barcelona. She narrated this incident during an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to dish out relationship goals. Did you know that she once came to his rescue when he had a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a music festival?

During an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deepika narrated a funny incident that took place at a music festival in Barcelona. She said that Ranveer was wearing a pair of loose pants, which gave way while he was dancing. She immediately dug out sewing supplies from her bag and stitched them up for him.

“Usne kuch loose sa ek pant pehna tha aur woh kuch ajeeb step kar raha tha. Beech mein woh pharr karke phat gaya pant (He was wearing these loose pants and doing some weird step. Suddenly, his pants tore),” Deepika said, prompting Kapil Sharma to joke that Ranveer’s pants went ‘tattad tattad’.

“So I was like, ‘Wait.’ Maine apne bag se sui nikaala, dhaaga nikaala. Sab log aise dance kar rahe hai aur party ke beech mein main uska pant sila rahi thi (I took out a thread and needle from my bag. Everyone was dancing around us and in the middle of the party, I was stitching up his pants),” she said. She also went on to show the audience a picture of the same.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty reacts as paparazzi tell her to stop and pose at airport: 'Idhar toh rukna hi tha'

Ranveer and Deepika got married in Italy in two ceremonies - a traditional Konkani-style wedding followed by an Anand Karaj - in 2018. They fell in love during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and were in a relationship for six years before tying the knot.

Ranveer and Deepika are currently gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which they play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, respectively. The film is slated for a theatrical release this June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ranveer singh deepika padukone

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone put up new posts on Instagram featuring each other.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone put up new posts on Instagram featuring each other.
bollywood

Deepika gets cosy with Ranveer in Silhouette Challenge but there is a twist

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Deepika Padukone took up the Silhouette Challenge with Ranveer Singh, but the couple gave it their own playful spin. He, meanwhile, shared cute videos with her. Watch them here.
READ FULL STORY
Ranveer Singh made a surprise cameo in Deepika Padukone's Buss It challenge.
Ranveer Singh made a surprise cameo in Deepika Padukone's Buss It challenge.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone has a twerk-off with Ranveer Singh, takes Buss It challenge

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone took the viral Buss It challenge but gave it a fun twist, with Ranveer Singh making a surprise cameo in the video. The two then had a twerk-off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP