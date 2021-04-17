When Ranveer Singh’s pants tore while dancing and Deepika Padukone stitched them up mid-party. Watch video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to dish out relationship goals. Did you know that she once came to his rescue when he had a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a music festival?

During an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deepika narrated a funny incident that took place at a music festival in Barcelona. She said that Ranveer was wearing a pair of loose pants, which gave way while he was dancing. She immediately dug out sewing supplies from her bag and stitched them up for him.

“Usne kuch loose sa ek pant pehna tha aur woh kuch ajeeb step kar raha tha. Beech mein woh pharr karke phat gaya pant (He was wearing these loose pants and doing some weird step. Suddenly, his pants tore),” Deepika said, prompting Kapil Sharma to joke that Ranveer’s pants went ‘tattad tattad’.

“So I was like, ‘Wait.’ Maine apne bag se sui nikaala, dhaaga nikaala. Sab log aise dance kar rahe hai aur party ke beech mein main uska pant sila rahi thi (I took out a thread and needle from my bag. Everyone was dancing around us and in the middle of the party, I was stitching up his pants),” she said. She also went on to show the audience a picture of the same.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in Italy in two ceremonies - a traditional Konkani-style wedding followed by an Anand Karaj - in 2018. They fell in love during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and were in a relationship for six years before tying the knot.

Ranveer and Deepika are currently gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which they play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, respectively. The film is slated for a theatrical release this June.

