Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wear matching outfits at airport, fan says ‘twinning done right’. See photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen in near-identical outfits at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night, as they jetted out of the city. The two wore denim jackets over white shirts, with black pants and brown shoes. They also walked hand-in-hand, much to the delight of fans.

“Couples who live together do start to look alike - Ross anyways hello Deepveer,” one fan commented on pictures of them shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. “Twinning done right,” another wrote. “King and queen spotted,” a third commented. Many also dropped heart emojis and called them the ‘best couple’.





Lately, Ranveer and Deepika have been taking over Instagram with their fun videos. She has been sharing videos of them giving their own spin to viral challenges, including the Silhouette Challenge and the Buss It Challenge.

Ranveer and Deepika spent the entire Covid-19 lockdown together in Mumbai and would frequently share glimpses of their everyday activities with fans, from cooking to working out together. She told Hindustan Times in an interview that she was lucky that they ‘didn’t get locked down without each other’.

“It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for,” she said.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming sports drama 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. She, meanwhile, will essay his wife Romi Dev.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4.

