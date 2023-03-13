Deepika Padukone shows off new neck tattoo in Oscars look. Here's what it says

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Early morning on Monday, the actor shared pictures of her red-carpet look on Instagram with the caption, "#Oscars95." Other than the stunning off-the-shoulder jet-black Louis Vuitton gown, fans were also quick to notice the neck tattoo of Deepika, of her skincare brand 82E. (Also read: Oscars 2023: India's All That Breathes loses out on Best Documentary Feature trophy)

On Monday, Deepika Padukone shared pictures of what she is wearing at the Oscars on Instagram. The posts show Deepika dressed in an off-the-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown, styled with old-Hollywood glam, a sleek hairdo and statement-making diamond jewels. She also showed off a new tattoo - 82°E (inspired by her beauty brand) - on the neck in the images. On the Oscars stage, Deepika was present to introduce the Best Original Song nominee Naatu Naatu. She also pointed out how Naatu Naatu is the first ever song from India to be nominated for an Oscar.

In one of the pictures that the Pathaan actor posted on Instagram, where Deepika is seen up-close in her off-the-shoulder gown, her 82°E tattoo was the biggest eye-catcher. Pronounced Eighty-Two East, the brand’s name is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India and defines the standard time of the country. On the occasion of launching her very own self-care brand last year, Deepika, who is the co-founder of 82°E, said “Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centred. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices.”

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The action film, which also stars John Abraham, was released in theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika also has Project K, which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, and marks her Telugu film debut. The movie also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

