Deepika Padukone stuns in red, Aishwarya Rai takes inspiration from shells for Cannes Film Festival day 3. See pics

Deepika Padukone showed up in a sultry red gown but Aishwarya Rai still managed to grab all attention with her shocking pink dress on the third day of the Cannes Film Festival. Arriving for a screening of Armageddon Time, Deepika and Aishwarya posed for pictures just minutes apart from each other.

Deepika wore a Louis Vuitton dress with thin straps, a peplum top and a big skirt. She also wore a delicate diamond necklace and tied her hair in a stylish ponytail. Aishwarya chose her favourite mermaid-style silhouette for her pink dress. What asked to everyone's attention was an enormous shell-shaped structure that hung behind her shoulders. We surely would not want to sit behind Aishwarya for this screening.

Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Armageddon Time. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

French actor and President of the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival Vincent Lindon (R) arrives with jury member Deepika Padukone. (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses. (REUTERS)

Earlier on Wednesday, pictures showed Aishwarya's first look from the festival. Dressed in head-to-toe pink, Aishwarya wore a Valentino pink outfit with a pink jacket, pink pants and chunky pink heels too. She posed for photos with Eva Longoria. Both of them are L'Oreal brand ambassadors.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was snapped arriving at Cannes with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Going by several pictures shared by fan clubs on social media, Aish opted for an all-black airport look while Abhishek wore denim pants with a blue hoodie. Their daughter Aaradhya looked pretty in a pink sweater as she smiled with Aish for the paparazzi. However, AB chose not to pose for pictures.

Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002, when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were at the prestigious film festival for the screening of their film Devdas. Over the years, she has become the most notable Indian celeb at Cannes. The actor will be next starring in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. Touted to be a historical drama, it will also star Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. It will release on September 30.

Apart from Aishwarya, there are a number of other Indian celebs at Cannes this year. Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah, Urvashi Rautela, and composer AR Rahman all walked the red carpet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is a member of the Cannes jury this year.

